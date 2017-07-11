Global export opportunities to drive UK’s £79bn F&D industry

The UK’s booming food and drink industry is set for strong future growth off the back of global demand for UK manufactured produce.

This is despite concerns over the impact that Brexit might have on staffing levels in the sector.

In addition, a focus on healthier foods and the use of new technologies such as automation to improve manufacturing processes will also drive future opportunities.

The findings are taken from a new sector report from Santander and manufacturing organisation EEF.

Food and drink exports have gone from strength to strength in recent years with 2016 marking the first year that the value of exports of the food and drink sector exceeded £20 billion.

UK products were exported to a record 217 international markets, five more than in 2015. Despite this, only one in five UK food and drink manufacturers currently export, and there is a clear opportunity for food and drink manufacturers to “grow through exports”, argues Santander and the EEF.

Europe is the biggest destination for the UK food and drink sector, with 60% of all exports travelling either across the Channel or Irish border.

Exports to Europe have also seen solid growth, expanding by 85% over the past 20 years. However, it is exports to Asia & Oceania and the Americas that have seen the fastest growth since 1996 at 155% and 154% respectively.

The Middle East and Africa is also a rapidly expanding market, with exports there growing by 109%, although the region remains at only 8% of total UK food and drink exports.

In terms of products, the UK is the second-largest exporter of beverages in the world, and the only food and drink category where the UK is running a trade surplus with the rest of the world.

This is mainly down to its specialisation in alcoholic beverages and particularly exports of whisky, where the UK is the leading exporter globally, generating over £4 billion in overseas sales and a surplus of £3.9 billion in 2016.

One of the key challenges identified in the report concerns the fact that the food and drink industry is more reliant on EU workers than any other sector of the UK economy: a third of the sector workforce are non-UK EU nationals, representing almost 120,000 workers.

These workers range from seasonal labourers in processing facilities to highly skilled researchers and food scientists. Retaining access to this pool of workers is a key priority, says the report, especially given the demographic and skills gap the industry is facing.

Nicola Thomas, Head of Food & Drink Sector, Santander Corporate & Commercial, said: “There are some risks but we believe that the consistent levels of demand mean that the sector is well positioned to maintain solid growth.

“There are a number of strong opportunities on offer, notably growing demand from emerging regions, as well as the productivity gains that improved innovation can bring, which if harnessed, will provide the sector with further growth in the medium and long term.”