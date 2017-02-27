Expera launches fluorochemical-free Grease-Gard portfolio

Expera Specialty Solutions, the US producer of food packaging solutions, has expanding its capabilities with the launch of its Grease-Gard portfolio of brands.

The company said its Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers deliver resistance ideally suited for food wraps, clamshells, microwave popcorn bags and quick service restaurant bags without relying on fluorochemicals.

“Increasingly, consumers are looking for a fluorochemical-free option, and they still need the product to meet FDA requirements for food contact and be cost-effective and eco-friendly. At Expera we are uniquely situated to provide that option,” said Robyn Buss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Expera.

Through its sustainability Initiative, SOAR, Expera produces its papers with bleached, natural, blended and post-consumer waste recycled options that are FDA approved for direct food contact.

“We keep adapting our Grease-Gard family of technologies to hit every performance and sustainability goal you need,” said Zack Leimkuehler, Product Development Manager for Expera.