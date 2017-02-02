Excelsior Technologies showcases GravureTECH at Packaging Innovations

At Packaging Innovations, Excelsior Technologies will be showcasing GravureTECH – an exciting new approach to the original high-definition printing process.

Sales Director Julie Eller said: “Over many years, the gravure printing process has fallen out of favour with many brand owners as it was associated only with long print runs, long lead times and high costs. But at Excelsior, GravureTECH embraces the challenge of supplying brands with the best quality consistent print at low cost and can match the flexo turnaround time on new designs.

“GravureTECH combines the high-definition print benefits of pin-sharp accuracy, precise colour matching and photographic representation, with time and money saving. With GravureTECH, brand owners can maintain their quality values while improving stockholding and keeping costs down – and that’s why we say: ‘Value your brand? Value gravure’.”

See GravureTECH in action.