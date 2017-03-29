Evergreen roll out Sentinel paper and paperboard line

Evergreen Packaging has launched its Sentinel paper and paperboard line for food products.

Sentinel paper and paperboard products are designed to be used in a variety of food service and food packaging applications with varying shelf life needs.

Beyond its versatility, the Sentinel line offers outstanding runnability and converting performance for food processors. In addition, the products offer excellent print capabilities for both retail and food service brands.

Sentinel paper and paperboard is dependable and durable and can be converted into a variety of formats including cups, trays, plates, ovenable board, cartons, flexible packaging and box liners, as well as a wide range of other formats.

Available in a variety of basis weights and coatings, Sentinel paper and paperboard are designed to perform well in a wide range of applications.

“In developing our Sentinel brand, we drew on our expertise in protecting freshness,” said Evergreen Packaging VP of Paper and Paperboard Chuck Pembroke.

Evergreen Packaging sources all its wood fiber responsibly by maintaining three forestry certifications and conducting annual third-party audits. More than half the energy that fuels the manufacturing process is from biomass.

Evergreen Packaging is a vertically integrated fiber-based product company with two paperboard mills and three extrusion facilities. All facilities are committed to manufacturing excellence and delivering consistent quality paper and paperboard products that promote customer production efficiency. SentinelTM paperboard products can be coated, extruded, or laminated with various coatings for multiple requirements, including extended shelf life.