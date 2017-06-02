Eurofins expands food and water testing laboratories

Eurofins Food and Water Testing UK and Ireland has given the green light on an expansion of laboratories at its Wolverhampton headquarters.

The £1.5 million investment will increase capacity at the i54 site and will bring even greater food and water testing capabilities.

The 1,000 square metre development will see food microbiology laboratories expanded on the ground floor, while water hygiene testing will be expanded in a new first floor extension, alongside a larger staff canteen.

This enhances the overall capabilities of the site, complementing the investment in the expansion of food chemistry and contaminants completed in 2016.

It is anticipated the new development will be complete by this autumn.