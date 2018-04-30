Eurofins expands food testing business with $670m acquisition

Life science company, LabCorp, has sold Covance Food Solutions, its food testing business, to Eurofins for $670 million.

Eurofins, the bioanalytical specialist, said the deal enhances its footprint and portfolio of its food testing business.

Covance Food Solutions became part of LabCorp through its 2015 acquisition of Covance. It offers an extensive set of routine and specialised laboratory testing and consulting services focused on ensuring product safety, quality and adherence to targeted internal and external standards for existing and in-development food, beverage and supplement products.

Covance Food Solutions operates an integrated network of 12 facilities across the globe through harmonised processes and methods to deliver a comprehensive suite of product safety, integrity and development services to its customers.

It employs 850 staff and expects to generate revenues of approximately $160 million in 2018, with an EBITDA margin well in excess of Eurofins objectives.

Eurofins CEO Gilles Martin said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome LabCorp’s Covance Food Solutions and its talented teams to the Eurofins Group. Its competencies, reputation for scientific excellence and complementary geographic footprint, client focus and service offerings further strengthen Eurofins’ global offering in the very competitive food testing market.

“We look forward to working together as an integrated network of independent state-of-the-art laboratories providing our customers access to the full range of services and technological capabilities of the combined Group.”

David P. King, LabCorp’s CEO, added: “The sale of Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins allows LabCorp to focus on our core mission of improving health and improving lives, and at the same time better positions Covance Food Solutions to serve the global food supply industry.”

