Access to EU trade deals vital for food exports, says FDF

A failure to secure continued access to the EU’s many preferential trade deals could have serious implications for the food and drink industry, according to the latest statistics from the Food and Drink federation (FDF).

The EU currently has more than 30 agreements in place with around 60 countries who contributed more than 10% (£2.3 billion) of the UK’s total food and drink export figure of over £22 billion in 2017.

Of those countries Canada, South Korea, South Africa, Mexico and Norway were our biggest customers, with exports to South Korea having grown 51% since the deal entered into force in 2011.

In total, the EU27 and those markets with which the EU has trade agreements contributed over 70% of the UK’s food and drink export value, more than £15 billion.

With little more than a year remaining until we leave the EU, it is essential for the future growth of UK food and drink that Government successfully delivers its plans for continued access to each of the EU’s trade deals.

To achieve this, Government will need to secure an agreement with each third country, and in each case with the EU, that includes our fair share of tariff-rate quotas.

Loss of preferential access to these markets during or after the transition period would have damaging impacts on our export competitiveness. It would also threaten our ability to import ingredients and raw materials that complement our use of UK produce to deliver affordability, availability, and choice of food for UK consumers.

Without this access to imported ingredients, domestic production and our export success story would be at risk.

Growth of branded goods exports exceeded growth of all food and drink, up 12.1% and 9.7% respectively, as demand for quality UK products increased overseas. Each of the top 10 markets for branded exports saw growth in 2017. Eight out of these top ten markets are EU nations, and together these eight markets contributed over 50% of the branded exports value.

Sales to non-EU markets grew faster than sales to the EU, with the share of sales to EU markets falling from 67.6% in 2016 to 66.3% in 2017. The US was the largest non-EU market for branded UK food and non-alcoholic drink followed by Australia, spending £201.8 million and £182.6 million respectively.

FDF’s industry ambition is to grow exports of branded food and non-alcoholic drink by a third, from a 2014 baseline of £4.5 billion, reaching £6 billion by 2020.

In 2017, branded goods exports grew to a value of £5.8 billion (+12.1%), and the strength in export growth to both EU and non-EU highlights that UK food and drink manufacturers are on track to reach this target by 2020.

Ian Wright, Director General, FDF, said: “These figures illustrate the continued strength of the UK food and drink industry and the global demand for our high-quality products. Brexit presents an opportunity to sell more of our fantastic food overseas, but in order to do that we must ensure that we have appropriate access to our largest trading partners in place once we’ve left the EU.”

