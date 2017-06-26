PM promises 117k EU food workers safe under citizen offer

Prime Minister Theresa May has extended the olive branch to EU nationals living in the UK after saying she wanted European immigrants to qualify for rights that are almost on par with British Citizens.

Responding to the PM’s offer, FDF Director General Ian Wright CBE said: “FDF welcomes the Prime Minister’s proposals regarding the rights of EU citizens to stay once we have left the EU.

“FDF was the first trade association to call for the right to remain following last year’s referendum result and have consistently made the case to Ministers and officials, in the UK and EU. We are therefore pleased that Government has listened to our members on such a crucial issue.

“We employ 117,000 EU workers within the food and drink sector and they play a vital role in guaranteeing the success of the £110 billion ‘farm to fork’ food chain. They are hugely valued, but in the past 12 months have lived under a cloud of uncertainty. It is time to allay their fears.

“We now look forward to further details from the Government on Monday and urge negotiators on both sides to resolve this matter swiftly.”

Food and drink manufacturers add £28.2 billion to GDP and generate more than £20 billion in exports.

Around 400,000 people earn their living in food and drink manufacturing in 6800 firms. We work closely with our partners in farming, food retail and hospitality to harness the voice of the entire supply chain.

The ‘farm to fork’ industry is an economic superpower, worth £110 billion to the UK and employing more than four million people.