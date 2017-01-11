EU egg prices to keep increasing

Egg prices in the European Union have increased 16% since November, following tighter supplies at the start of 2017.

A fall in egg lay numbers caused by avian flu outbreaks, and rising domestic consumption have all contributed to the rise in price.

In November and December last year, bird flu outbreaks in mainland EU resulted in egg production forecasts to fall 8% y-o-y in Q1 2017, to 18.5m eggs.

On the demand side, an expected fall in supplies has prompted an increase in demand as buyers try to secure volumes early.

In addition, EU egg consumption has remained firm, attributed to consumers purchasing more eggs as a protein alternative to red meat.