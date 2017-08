A cash injection from San Fran private equity firm Encore Consumer Capital is enabling the Veggie Noodle Co. to expand production.

The Texan start-up is stocked in 1,400 stores across more than 35 states, including major retailers such as Whole Foods, Kroger and Target.

With the new equity, the company is planning to move to a new facility in East Austin.

The purpose build facility will enable the start-up to boost production capacity by over five times.