Energy drinks in the firing line as manufacturers urged to reformulate

Though energy drinks always been controversial choices for young people, a new study has for the first time revealed these beverage’s sugar, calorie and caffeine content.

The study, published in the BMJ Open by specialist charity Action on Sugar, explored the sugar, calorie and caffeine content of products marketed as ‘energy drinks’ in the UK in 2016 and 2017.

Whilst the study shows that the number of products (per serving) available on the market has fallen from 90 to 59 between 2015 and 2017, sugar, calorie and caffeine content remain at high levels in 2017.

The energy drinks surveyed show a 10% reduction in sugar from 10.6g to 9.5g/100 ml and a 6% reduction in calorie content per 100 ml between the same periods, highlighting that certain manufacturers have started to reformulate before the impending Soft Drinks Industry Levy in April 2018.

The manufacturers of the reduced products have either only reduced sugar or have alternatively reduced sugar and replaced it with non-caloric sweeteners.

Soft drinks are the main contributor of sugar intake in children (4–10 years) and teenagers (11–18 years) as well as the second main contributor in adults (18–64 years), contributing to a staggering 30%, 40% and 25% of sugar intake, respectively. Whilst youngsters in the UK are among the highest consumers of energy drinks in Europe.

The study found that typical serving sizes of energy drinks are larger than other sugar-sweetened drinks, at an excessive 500 ml (twice the standard serving). Furthermore, the average sugar content in energy drinks in both 2015 and 2017 (per serving) was more than an adult’s entire maximum daily recommendation for sugar intake in the UK.5

Likewise, 86% of products in 2015 and 78% in 2017 exceeded the maximum daily recommendation for sugar intake for a child aged 7–10 years (24 g/day – equivalent to six teaspoons of sugar).

Therefore, to reduce the amount of sugar, calorie and caffeine consumed from energy drinks, larger serving sizes (500 ml bottles and cans) should be restricted, while warning labels for caffeine should be kept.

The study concludes that to reduce the harmful impact of energy drinks, further reductions in sugar, calorie and caffeine are urgently needed.

Other measures such as a ban on the sale of energy drinks to children, which was previously called for by Action on Sugar and now supported by Jamie Oliver and school teachers, should also be implemented.