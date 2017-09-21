Energy data the secret ingredient for food manufacturer Strauss

Saddled with legacy equipment providing little operational insight, food manufacturer Strauss looked for a solution that would help it identify opportunities for operational improvement.

For this, the company partnered with Panoramic Power, now part of Centrica Business Solutions.

Strauss is a large international food and beverage corporation based out of Israel. The organisation operates from more than 20 sites, including multiple manufacturing facilities and logistic centres that store, process and package food. Active in more than 20 countries and with 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group reported a turnover of £1.7 billion in 2015.

Some of Strauss’ facilities ran mainly off legacy equipment that provided little insight into operability. So, when the company’s innovation department was looking for new technologies specifically related to the food and beverage industry, it partnered with Panoramic Power to identify potential operational and energy efficiency improvements.

Centrica Business Solutions’ Panoramic Power solution consists of completely non-invasive, wireless and self-powered circuit level technology, coupled with cloud based analytics. By clamping on outgoing electrical wires from circuit breakers, Panoramic Power’s sensors can monitor the flow of electricity and send information wirelessly in real-time. Hundreds of sensors can be installed at low cost in just a few hours. They transmit energy data wirelessly to a cloud-based analytics platform, which provides insight into real time energy usage and allows users to optimise their operations, processes and maintenance resources.

An interface is used to monitor, measure, report, and understand electrical energy consumption. This information can be reported in two ways – firstly, automatically generated reports can be requested at regular intervals, while designated personnel can log in to an internet based application via a PC, which allows them to access highly specific data. The data can also be accessed via a mobile application that can be loaded on to a tablet or smartphone.

A pilot program undertaken by Panoramic Power at one of the Strauss facilities produced great results. Off the back of the pilot program’s success, Strauss decided to deploy Panoramic Power’s sensors and technology across three more factories, including its brand-new logistics and distribution centre, which replaced three older centres. The new facility was a huge consumer of energy.

Having developed custom reports to track the energy consumption correlated with ambient temperature, Panoramic Power helped Strauss identify and correct a compressor malfunction, resulting in immediate savings. Strauss noticed a sudden increase in data parameters and decided to run a more detailed investigation.

Using Panoramic Power’s PowerRadar software, it identified an incorrect sequence of operation (SOO) of the compressors (lead/lag). Fixing that led directly to a £57,600 annual saving and an additional £57,600 of savings in peripheral systems; resulting in an annual saving of over £100,000.

Dave Rosenberg, senior engineer and Strauss Israel energy manager, claims that the insights that the solution provided were key to the operational savings made.

He said: “The pilot project and the roll out of the solution proved to be a large success, generating savings across the board for asset management and performance.

“Intelligent visibility into our energy usage at the system level helped optimise our operations.”

