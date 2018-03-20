Empowering global trade with IT – AEB invites to free event

In today’s dynamic global trade environment, the pressure is on for UK businesses to modernise their IT landscape. E-commerce developments, rising customer demands, competition shifts, and digitisation advances already present serious challenges, but Brexit and the HMRC system transition from CHIEF to CDS truly highlight the urgency to act.

The volume of UK customs declarations is expected to increase fivefold, and UK traders’ IT systems must be ready to master the challenge. To show how flexible software solutions for customs and export controls can help companies to manage relevant processes successfully and efficiently, software developer AEB is inviting UK traders to a free event on Thursday, 22nd March 2018 at the Crowne Plaza hotel in London Heathrow.

Registration is now open at www.aeb.com/roadshow. Businesses that trade globally need to be able to quickly adapt to new conditions, laws, and regulatory processes in order to keep a competitive edge. And the automation of customs and compliance processes, and their integration into the wider IT landscape of a business, is a crucial component of successful global trade programmes.

At the upcoming event, AEB experts will introduce and demonstrate software solutions that simplify the management of regulatory processes for UK traders in the various areas of customs and export controls. The programme features compliance solutions in the morning and customs solutions in the afternoon, offering delegates the opportunity to attend either one or both sessions. The agenda is as follows: Compliance software: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (including registration)

Restricted-party screening and export controls

Technology transfers and licence management

US EAR and ITAR management

Customs software: From 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. (including registration)

Multi-country customs integration

Global broker integration

Product/ customs code classification

Geoff Taylor, AEB’s General Manager, said: “It’s important to know about ongoing changes and how they affect a business, but it’s even more important to take action. The top priorities are frequent training and awareness programmes for staff involved in global trade procedures, and the deployment of flexible software solutions that remove the administrative burden by automating and accelerating customs and compliance processes. UK traders are under a lot of pressure from competition, new business models, and start-ups, and added challenges under Brexit and the HMRC system move from CHIEF to CDS. AEB’s global trade management solutions deliver peace of mind by managing relevant global trade processes in compliance with latest customs and export control laws and agreements – freeing up staff to focus on the core business and market development. This creates efficiency, increases speed, and adds value in supply chains – during normal operations and especially in times of change, uncertainty, and high pressure as we find ourselves in today.”

The event is free to attend for UK manufacturing or trading businesses across industry sectors, with special relevance for FMCG, retail, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defence companies. Due to high demand, attendance is limited to two delegates from each company and early bookings are recommended.

Delegates can register free of charge via www.aeb.com/uk/events/export-controls-customs-roadshow-registration.php.

