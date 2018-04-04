EMCS and Customs Solution Event

The UK food and drink industry saw record-breaking export numbers in 2017. Future business success depends on smooth border crossings under Brexit and the upcoming HMRC system transition from CHIEF to CDS. How can busineses manage or trade excise goods and keep their competitive edge? Join AEB (International) Ltd on 25th April to find out.

Wednesday, 25th April 2018

Crowne Plaza

9.30 am to 2 pm

London Heathrow

To find out more and register, please go to https://www.aeb.com/uk/events/emcs-customs-roadshow-registration.php

During this solution roadshow, AEB experts will introduce and demonstrate software applications that simplify the management of EMCS and customs processes and increase efficiency through automation and integration. The event also includes networking opportunities during the business lunch and all delegates also have the option to stay longer to discuss individual business challenges and solutions, if desired. We look forward to seeing you there.

Agenda:

9.30 am to 10 am: Registration and Coffee

10 am to 10.30 am: Expert discussion: What EMCS means for you

10.30 am to 12.30 pm: Solution demos: EMCS, Customs, Broker Integration

12.30 pm to 1.30 pm: Lunch and Networking

1.30 pm to 2 pm: Official event end and personal demos on request

Like this: Like Loading...