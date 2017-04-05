Elopak launch carbon neutral carton at major Italian dairy

Italy’s third largest dairy is the first in the world to introduce Elopak’s new carbon neutral cartons.

In March the dairy launched its fresh milk products from regional brands Latte Tigullio and Tapporosso in 1 litre and 500ml carbon neutral Pure-Pak cartons.

Elopak became a carbon neutral company in 2016 offering carbon neutral packaging to its customers, with Centrale del Latte d’Italia the first to bring this offering to market.

“As a food producer we are increasingly aware of consumer interest in the carbon footprint of product manufacturing processes and packaging,” said Marco Luzzati, Sales and Marketing Director, Centrale del Latte d’Italia.

He added: “As with industries and economies across the world, the goal of carbon neutrality throughout our entire supply chain is a major part of our overall environmental strategy – and Elopak has enabled us to make a huge leap with our shared carbon neutral vision.”

In total, eleven new pack designs have been created for the carbon neutral Pure-Pak cartons across both the Latte Tigullio and Tapporosso brands.

Full- and half skimmed milk can be found in 500ml and 1 litre Pure-Pak® cartons, while skimmed milk is available in the 500ml cartons.

All cartons feature closures for easy opening and reclosing convenience.