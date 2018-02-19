Egg sales hit record levels

Egg sales have topped six billion for the first time in 40 years. Retail egg sales are on the march for the eleventh year running, rising by 250 million in 2017 and as one of the healthiest sectors of UK agriculture there is room for market growth.

Young people are leading the trend, eating more eggs and having confidence in their nutritional benefits.

Reigning Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock is a “good egg” and is supporting the £1 million British Lion marketing campaign, #EggsMyWay, to promote the culinary and health benefits of eggs in 2018.

The recent change in official egg safety advice by the Food Standards Agency is likely to lead to more record-breaking sales in 2018, as pregnant women, children, the elderly and everyone in between can now safely eat runny or even raw eggs.

Andrew Joret, Chairman of the British Egg Industry Council, said: “The British love affair with eggs is alive and well, and truly flourishing.”

Sarah Louise Fairburn, Brand & Sales Director, said: “Having produced eggs for over 65 years, LJ Fairburn & Son has always enjoyed them.

“As a product, eggs are such a quick, easy, healthy option – delicious at any time of the day – and are widely affordable and available. Eggs are most certainly back in fashion and we are excited about helping people find new ways of introducing them into their diets.”