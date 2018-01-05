Ulrick & Short launch egg reduction ingredients amid rising prices

British owned starch specialist Ulrick & Short has developed functional ingredients aimed at reducing egg usage amid rising egg prices in Europe.

According to the official European Commission figures, EU egg prices have risen by an average of 55.8% across Europe between November 2016-2017, and the worst affected areas have seen prices more than double.

Derived from wheat and maize, ovaprox is shear and heat stable, making it suitable for all factory processes, as well as being clean label and non-GM.

As well as its use in bakery goods – such as muffins, cakes and pancakes – the ingredient is also ideal in applications like mayonnaise.

Director Ulrick said: “Due to disruption in the supply chain the recent unprecedented price volatility in the butter and egg markets has demonstrated just how unpredictable these markets are and is putting a real strain on manufacturers.”

He added: “Both manufacturers and consumers alike are exercising more caution when purchasing products containing eggs.

“So ovaprox plays a dual role in that it puts the mind of consumers and manufacturers to rest, but also provides a very cost effective and crucially price stable alternative.”