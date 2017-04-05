Edinburgh Uni target animal health and agricultural productivity

The University of Edinburgh is improving the health of farmed animals and raising agricultural productivity with a £10 million investment.

The investment will be made into new company Roslin Technologies who will develop business opportunities arising from the University of Edinburgh’s world-leading animal science research.

The deal will allow researchers to explore the commercial potential of technologies that enable low-cost manufacturing of new medicines using chicken eggs.

Methods of preserving frozen stocks of reproductive material from bird species are set to benefit from the funding.

Such technologies aim to safeguard the future of rare bird species, which may carry useful genetic information that makes them resistant to existing – and future – diseases.

The company will also bring to market new veterinary vaccines and tools for diagnosing diseases that affect farmed animals.

Roslin Technologies was launched to facilitate the commercialisation of research from the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute and Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

It is thought to be the largest agriculture biotechnology start-up in UK history to focus on research projects aimed at improving animal health and raising agricultural productivity.

“Having pioneered the commercialisation of animal biotechnology for three decades, the establishment of Roslin Technologies now provides an exciting platform to accelerate the translation of Roslin’s data driven innovations into the commercial sector,” said Professor Bruce Whitelaw, Interim Director, The Roslin Institute.

The company is a partnership between the University, the agriculture-focused private equity advisors JB Equity and the British Innovation Fund, a newly-formed fund that invests in leading innovation venture funds and companies from British universities.

An initial fundraising round has recently concluded, securing £10 million from institutional investors.

“This investment allows us to deliver a technology pipeline that spans across The Roslin Institute’s core focus on food, environmental security and animal and human health,” said Mr Glen Illing, CEO of Roslin Technologies.