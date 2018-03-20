Easter packaging delivered in record time

It was to be an egg race with a difference. A major international Confectioner approached Macpac to produce a 2 part fitment for a well known branded Easter egg.

There was a fortnight to design the fitments obtain approval and go into full production. Painstaking measurements were taken and using Solidworks CAD software, the resulting figures were used to generate fully rendered images of the fitments inside a proposed carton to show the proportions for the customer to approve.

Graphics for the carton can be added at this early stage should the customer choose this option. A number of Macpac’s customers opt for this opportunity as they are able to deliver slick marketing presentations that facilitate the final design selection.

Prototypes were CNC machined from CAD data and a resin tool was produce so samples could be pulled – these were paired with the Easter egg and chocolate products and submitted to the customer. On approval the final high grade aluminium tooling was machined for the final production run.

All together under one roof for greater control and cost efficiencies

The entire process took less than 3 weeks from initial brief to delivery of finished goods.

An in house design and tooling facility gives Macpac an added advantage speeding up the manufacturing process with greater control over costs, production times, quality and reliability adding value at every stage.

Macpac offer solutions that have a distinctive shelf-stopping allure tempting end users to buy. Macpac doesn’t sell off a catalogue manufacturing millions of standard pieces of non-descript packaging instead they use the latest CAD development software to realise what is in the mind’s eye of their customers, creating packs to meet highly specific and dedicated requirements.

Macpac have the flexibility and machine range to manufacture from 1000 units upwards. Having the very latest state of the art Illig machines allows them to make QTY’s up into the millions.

