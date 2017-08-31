Eagle Foods expands RTE presence with Popcorn, Indiana acquisition

Eagle Foods has acquired the ready to eat popcorn brand Popcorn, Indiana, as the company looks to bolster its snacks portfolio.

The acquisition completes Eagle Foods’ GH Cretors brand and private label popcorn offerings, the company said.

It will also increase the company’s presence in the ready to eat popcorn category – which has been growing at 5.5% annually.

This growth is due to consumer’s preferring clean label, better-for-you options over traditional snack foods.

Eagle Foods said that, with its other salty snack offerings, it is “well-positioned to offer its customers unique products”.