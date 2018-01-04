Duravant strengthens product offering with Ohlson Packaging acquisition

Duravant has strengthened its product offerings across North America with the acquisition of weighing, counting and filling machine maker, Ohlson Packaging.

Duravant, which manufactures equipment aimed at the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, said the deal bolsters its integration and service capabilities.

Ohlson Packaging has designed and manufactured quality automatic and semi-automatic net weighing and counting machines since 1967.

The product portfolio includes combination and linear weighers, vertical baggers, pouch machines, bucket elevators, rotary tables, supply hoppers and more.

It has served customers such as Frito-Lay, Hershey’s, Kraft Foods, Tyson Foods and Maple Leaf Foods.

The company has built its business on a developed system that reduces its customers’ labour time, decreases square footage required for packaging and increases shelf life of perishable products through modified atmosphere packaging.

With the acquisition under its bekt, Duravant will continue to serve its customers in frozen foods, snack foods and beyond.