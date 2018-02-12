Duni acquires sustainable packaging supplier, Biopac

Swedish packaging firm Duni has acquired a 75% stake in Biopac, a supplier of sustainable disposable packaging for food and beverages in the UK.

The acquisition will be consolidated into Business Area Meal Service.

Established in 2002, Biopac specialises in food packaging and service products created with sustainable materials with some 12 employees.

The capacity to customise food and drink packaging to suit customer brands and a clear focus on sustainable products, has resulted in Biopac gaining significant market share in UK.

Biopac has an approximate annual turnover of around £5 million and operating margin well in line with Duni’s Business Area Meal Service.

“The clear shift in demand towards sustainable products in the restaurant and takeaway segments is a leading factor in this acquisition. We look forward to working with the Biopac team,” said Duni CEO Johan Sundelin.