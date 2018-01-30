Dr Pepper Snapple and Kuerig form mega beverage company

Dr Pepper Snapple Group and coffee specialists Keurig Green Mountain are merging together to form a new mega beverage company in North America.

Titled Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), the new company will have pro forma combined 2017 annual revenues of approximately $11 billion.

The deal will bring together iconic brands including Dr Pepper, 7UP and Sunkist with coffee brand Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and the Keurig single-serve coffee system, as well as more than 75 owned, licensed and partner brands in the Keurig system.

The minutia of the deal sees Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13% of the combined company.

Larry Young, President and CEO of Dr Pepper Snapple, said: “This transaction will deliver significant and immediate value to our shareholders, along with the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside potential of our combined company and attract new brands and beverage categories to our platform in a fast-changing industry landscape.”

Bob Gamgort, Keurig CEO, added: “The combination of Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig will create a new scale beverage company which addresses today’s consumer needs, with a powerful platform of consumer brands and an unparalleled distribution capability to reach virtually every consumer, everywhere.”