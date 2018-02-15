Dr. Oetker is acquiring the Alsa baking and desserts business from Unilever for an undisclosed amount.

Subject to regulatory requirements, the transaction would also include the manufacturing unit in Ludres, France.

Bauke Rouwers, General Manager Unilever France said: “The baking and desserts category is not part of Unilever’s evolving core portfolio.

“We are confident that under Dr. Oetker’s ownership and support, Alsa, which has established a strong legacy in the world of desserts since its origins in 1897 in Lorraine, would be able to progress to its full potential.”