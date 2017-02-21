Yorkshire bakery ships first orders to New Zealand

Handcrafted British pork pies made by a Yorkshire-based bakery are being shipped Down Under thanks to a partnership with UK food exporter, Smylie.

Family-run bakery, The Topping Pie Company, has shipped its first export orders to Union Jack’s, which operates a chain of UK food stores in Auckland, New Zealand targeting the ex-pat community and domestic consumers alike.

Smylie, a North West based family run food exporter, specialises in sourcing and distributing British food and drink for the export market, supplying supermarkets, distributors, Embassies and food service companies around the world.

Roger Topping, Managing Director, The Topping Pie Company, said: “We are excited to secure another export order after our recent success with The Co-operative Society in the Channel Islands.

“New Zealand is a popular destination for British ex pats and we know they crave a little taste of home, so we are delighted to be able to deliver a slice of Britain with the support of Smylie’s dedicated team of experts.”

Henry Elsby, International Sales Manager, Smylie, added: “We are pleased to be working with The Topping Pie Company to export its premium quality pork pies into NZ. The premium quality pies are going down well with ex pats and Kiwis alike and now they have a taste for Toppings, we are planning to target other retailers and additional channels, including food service.”

Smylie originally started supplying British food products to the Middle East markets, but expanded to meet growing demand in the Far East, Americas, Europe and Australasia.