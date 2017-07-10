Direct Food Ingredients posts record results

Direct Food Ingredients, the UK-based storage, distribution and importer of functional foods and nutritional ingredients, has posted record results.

For the first half of the year, the company saw sales grow 34% reading six-month sales turnover of £10.7 million. For the same period last year, the figure stood at £7.6 million.

The Macclesfield business – which also has an office in Los Angeles – said its uptick in sales stems from new and current customers as well as a push to strengthen its product ranges.

Among these reinforced segments are food and beverage, sports nutrition and nutraceuticals, as well as animal and pet nutrition.

Commercial Director Brigg Simpson said: “We’ve had excellent growth across all industries we serve and our ability to offer a wide range of products, all of which are quality assured by ourselves, has really strengthened our position within the market.”

Direct Food Ingredients is set for another record-breaking year and is on course to hit £23 million by 31 December 2017.

Managing Director Steve Loake added: “The long-term investments we’ve made in our quality systems and our fantastic staff has enabled us to continue to grow and become the UK’s largest privately owned ingredient distributor.”