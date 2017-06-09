Direct Food Ingredients names its ‘Employee of the Year’

Direct Food Ingredients has crowned Andy Watt as its Employee of the Year.

Mr Watt has revolutionised the company’s IT structure and launched a bespoke intranet system that supports Direct Food Ingredients’ comprehensive provision of a thorough audit trail and compliance in accordance with stringent industry bodies.

The intranet controls these specifications, improving in-house efficiency and reducing long term costs. It speeds up orders, the inputting of data and is instrumental in supporting the company’s expansion into new markets.

Managing Director Steve Loake said: “Andy’s devotion to the improvement of our IT system has been outstanding and it has helped to make everyone’s job that bit easier. Our customers have really benefitted from the upgrade which ensures that we are consistently delivering our renowned ‘raving fans’ service.”

The business is a leader in the importation, storage and distribution of functional foods, nutritional and sports ingredients as well as vitamin and mineral premixes.