Diageo move into premium Irish Whiskey with Roe & Co launch

Diageo is moving in the premium Irish whiskey category with the launch of a new premium blended whisky, Roe & Co.

The move comes as Diageo unveiled plans for investment in a whiskey distillery in the once Power Station at St. James’s Gate. The total project investment comes to £18.6 million over three years.

As seen in other spirit categories in recent years, Diageo identified a clear opportunity in Irish whiskey to drive overall category growth via premiumisation.

The Roe & Co was born brand has been created to reflect modern, contemporary luxury, in everything from pack to liquid, and with a focus of making Irish Whiskey more prominent in Europe’s booming cocktail culture.

Diageo said the whisky is made from the finest hand-selected stocks of Irish malt and grain whiskies and aged in bourbon casks.

Roe & Co is named in honour of George Roe, the once world-famous whiskey maker who helped build the golden era of Irish whiskey in the 19th century.