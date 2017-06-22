Diageo snaps up George Clooney’s tequila brand for $1bn

Diageo is accruing Casamigos, the super-premium tequila brand owned by US actor George Clooney, in a deal worth $1 billion.

The deal was motivated by Diageo’s desire to strengthen its position in the growing tequila category, as well as expanding the brand internationally.

Casamigos was created in 2013 by founders Rande Gerber, George Clooney and Mike Meldman. The essence of the brand, “made by friends for friends”, is reflected in the name, Casamigos or ‘house of friends’.

Since inception Casamigos has received numerous awards and accolades from tequila experts, taste makers and influencers across the US.

To date, the founders have built a brand that has thrived under their organic approach in reaching and expanding their “house of friends”, and they will continue to promote the brand and provide their leadership and vision.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2017, subject to regulatory clearances.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive of Diageo, said: “With the global strength of Diageo we expect to expand the reach of Casamigos to markets beyond the US to capitalise on the significant international potential of the brand. We look forward to building on the remarkable success of Casamigos to date.”