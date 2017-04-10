Demand for increased flexibility on printed containers fuels growth at Goplasticpallets

Goplasticpallets, the UK-based independent distributor of returnable plastic transit packaging, has invested in a new, state-of-the-art, thermal transfer machine.

The new purchase follows growing customer demand for branded totes and trays. In particular, small quantities of boxes with printed identification markings.

Traditionally, printed containers have only been available in very large quantities and as a result, come with a long lead time.

Thanks to the new Coditherm H-PAD, Goplasticpallets can now offer customers even more flexibility, printing in batches as small as a few hundred units, within two or three working days.

Based at Goplasticpallets’ main warehouse in Eastbourne, operatives can now accurately print logos and identification markings such as part product numbers, barcodes, SKU and QR codes, onsite immediately from order processing.

The Coditherm H-PAD, a pneumatic printing machine, uses high-power, thermal transference to print onto recessed areas of structured plastic containers, such as Automotive KLTs, Euro containers, food-grade boxes and bail-arm crates.

The advantage of this machine is its ability to imprint on diverse materials, including PE (Polyethelene) and PP (Polyproplene) and within very small margins. Manufactured in Italy by Eidos, the Coditherm H-PAD has a good reputation for both quality and accuracy.

Goplasticpallets, who pride themselves on offering a quick and customer-focused service, has experienced remarkable growth over the past two years. The addition of this new printing machine will further strengthen their offering, enabling them to provide a fast turnaround on printed small containers.

Managing Director Jim Hardisty said: “We’ve seen a growing demand from customers across all industries for a printing service that not only responds to their needs quickly, but enables them to purchase containers and totes in small quantities, with specific identification markings. Having the new printer onsite means we will be able to offer customers the flexible service they need and deliver within 2-3 working days.”