Demand and exports boost glass packaging production

A growing demand for glass food and beverage coupled with rising exports has led to a near 3% rise in glass packaging production in Europe.

According to new data from the European Container Glass Federation (FEVE), a total volume of 20.9 million tonnes – or 75.9 billion units – were produced in Europe for the EU and international food and beverage markets.

“The buoyant demand for glass is a strong signal of trust from customers in our industry and in glass packaging to help brands stand out on the shelves both in the European market and internationally,” said FEVE President Johan Gorter.

The performance in 2016 confirms the steady trend of the last 5 years.

Since 2012, the industry has increased its production by 5.8% in volume and 6.1 per cent in units.

Glass continues to be the reference packaging material for leading markets such as spirits, wines and beer, while it is increasingly gaining share in the food, water and dairy sectors.

This is not only due to new consumption trends for local, organic and natural food, but also because of the positive image of glass packaging and the strong consumer trust in glass as their preferred packaging for environmental, health and taste preservation reasons.

According to a recent survey, glass is consumers’ favourite packaging, with 1 in 2 Europeans saying they use more glass than three years ago and 75% of Europeans view glass as the most environmentally friendly packaging.