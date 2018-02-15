M&S, Iceland and Coca-Cola to debate plastics at Packaging Innovations

Coca Cola, Co-Op, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Iceland will come together under one roof for the first time at Packaging Innovations 2018, to talk about the UK’s hottest topic – plastics in packaging.

These leading brands will form a panel, as part of the show’s Big Plastics Debate, discussing the road ahead for packaging professionals and new approaches to plastic packaging.

With sustainable packaging and the reduction of plastics more prevalent within the media than ever, The Big Plastics Debate comes at an opportune moment to educate the packaging community on the challenges it faces, and the opportunities that will arise because of it.

The session itself will be happening on day one of Packaging Innovations 2018, which returns to Birmingham’s NEC on 28 February & 1 March 2018.

Hosted by Martin Kersh, Executive Director at The Food Service Packaging Association, the Big Plastics Debate will feature a highly anticipated panel discussion, focussing on two key areas – ‘the road ahead for packaging professionals’ and ‘developing new approaches to plastics in the face of increasing government and consumer pressure’.

The panel will see Ian Schofield, Own Label & Packaging Manager at Iceland, joined by a host of industry experts, including Nick Brown, Head of Sustainability at Coca Cola European Partners; Iain Ferguson, Environment Manager at Co-op; Shane Monkman, Head of Procurement, Packaging & Operations at ASDA and Kevin Vyse, Senior Packaging Technologist & Circular Economy Lead at M&S.

James Drake-Brockman, Divisional Director of Easyfairs’ Packaging Portfolio, said: “All packaging professionals will know that sustainability is the most talked about subject in the UK at the moment.

“Theresa May has made it a Government initiative, whilst big brands are coming forward every day with new promises to make their packaging recyclable and renewable. Not only are we fully on board with this change in direction and culture, but we are also thrilled to have these big brands taking to the stage as part of our Big Plastics Debate.

“We have had sustainably at the heart of the show for over ten years now, but the problem is more prolific than ever, which is why are pleased to have the opportunity to bring some of the industry’s biggest players together in one panel to discuss the issue of plastic packaging. This debate is not to be missed!”

In addition to the hotly anticipated Big Plastics Debate, the show boasts a free-to-attend conference programme with over 20 hours of CPD accredited content, including a Drinks Forum.

The busy show floor will also feature over 300 leading international suppliers, many of whom are perfectly placed for any food and drink packaging professional in attendance, including Colpac, Greenearth Food Packaging, Graficas Salaet, New Vision Packaging, Jenton and Kotkamillis. With over 100 product launches planned to take place live on the showfloor, it is set to be the biggest and busiest show to date.

To attend the debate yourself, click here to register free.