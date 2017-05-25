Dawn Meats & Dunbia pool UK operations for joint venture

Dawn Meats and Dunbia will pool their collective UK operations to form a majority owned joint venture.

Dawn will separately acquire Dunbia’s operations in the Republic of Ireland.

In Ireland, Dawn Meats will have 9 facilities, following the addition of two complementary Dunbia facilities – one abattoir in Slane, and one boning hall in Kilbeggan.

The combined UK businesses will trade as Dunbia and will deliver enhanced scale and market presence to better serve existing farmer suppliers and customers of both organisations across the retail, manufacturing, wholesale and food service sectors.

The businesses are highly complementary, and will offer customers regionally sourced solutions for both beef and lamb from 15 facilities across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Dunbia’s CEO Jim Dobson, OBE will be CEO of the new Dunbia JV, and Dawn Meats’ CEO Niall Browne, will be Executive Chairman. The joint venture will be run from Dunbia’s existing headquarters in Dungannon, Northern Ireland.

Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats, said: “We are both family businesses with a deep connection to farming and a culture and business ethos that is centered on quality and sustainability.

“Given the uncertainty posed by Brexit, this partnership should further underpin the competiveness of both operations to the benefit of all stakeholders in the UK, Ireland and across Europe.”

Jim Dobson, CEO of Dunbia, added: “This is the right strategic partnership for Dunbia’s staff and customers and sees us joining with a company with a shared heritage of excellence in the production of premium beef and lamb products.

“The new UK joint venture confirms our future as a leading supplier in the UK market. In a consolidating industry this deal makes strategic sense for both companies, our customers and our farmer suppliers.”