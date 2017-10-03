Dawn Meats, Dunbia joint venture cleared by regulators

The partnership between Dawn Meats and Dunbia will now proceed after the two companies cleared the relevant regulatory approvals.

As reported back in May, Dawn agreed a strategic partnership with Dunbia to establish a joint venture in the UK comprising the national operations of both organisations.

The combined businesses now trade as Dunbia and are managed by former Dunbia CEO Jim Dobson and Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne as Executive Chairman.

In the Republic of Ireland, Dawn has acquired Dunbia’s operations and now has 9 facilities, following the addition of two complementary Dunbia facilities.

The combined businesses in the UK and Ireland will process approximately 900,000 cattle and 2.6 million sheep annually.