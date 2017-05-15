Dawn Meats first Irish food manufacturer to achieve coveted Mark

Dawn Meats has become the first Irish food manufacturer to achieve the ‘Business Working Responsibly Mark’ at its Carroll’s Cross site in Waterford.

The company has joined 25 others in Ireland to achieve this standard.

The Mark represents a challenging standard and is modelled on internationally recognized ISO 26000.

A comprehensive review of the business from corporate responsibility governance, to workplace, marketplace, environment and community practices took place at audit stage, which was completed over two days in May.

Dawn Meats has been widely recognized for its achievements in environmental sustainability and the Mark is further validation of this work and the work undertaken in broader areas of sustainability.

CEO Niall Browne said: “We have set ourselves the goal of becoming Europe’s most sustainable meat company and the endorsement by BITC, with the achievement of the Business Working Responsibly Mark at Carroll’s Cross is further evidence of our progress. Over the last two years we have updated our sustainability strategy, published our first CSR report and broadened our engagement with stakeholders.”

Head of CSR David O’ Flynn added: “Being awarded the Mark is tremendous recognition of the commitment shown by Dawn Meats to responsible business practices. Over the last 18 months the team has worked with BITC’s Mark framework to develop a formalised and documented approach to responsibility and sustainability.”