Dawn Farms signs €850m export contract with Subway

Irish food exporter, Dawn Farms is to supply cooked sandwich meats to over 4,000 Subway restaurants across Europe and the UK after signing an agreement worth €850 million in export value.

The contract, which will run for seven years until 2024, continues a longstanding relationship with Dawn Farms and Subway which began in 1993.

Larry Murrin, CEO of Dawn Farms, said: “In our negotiations with the Subway organisation, they have recognised Dawn Farms’ continued investment in product innovation, our strengths in supply chain consistency and food security, and our vigilance in relation to competitiveness.

“The Subway organisation has ambitious growth plans for new restaurant openings in Ireland, the UK, and across Europe and with this strategic supply agreement these can translate into significant additional export sales.”