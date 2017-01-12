Danish Crown acquires German cattle slaughterhouse

Danish Crown is acquiring the German cattle slaughterhouse Teterower Fleisch to become the fifth-largest cattle slaughterhouse in Germany.

Teterower Fleisch in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a federal state in what was formerly East Germany, is privately-owned with an annual turnover of 150 million euro and slaughters 110,000 cattle annually.

“We want our beef division in particular to grow and to account for a larger share of Danish Crown’s total activities – while at the same time focusing more on organic products and value adding,” said President and Group CEO Jais Valeur.

Danish Crown’s beef division also has significant slaughtering activities in the north German city of Husum, where almost 90,000 animals are slaughtered annually.

Following the takeover of Teterower Fleisch, the plan is to run Danish Crown Beefs existing slaughterhouse activities in Husum and the newly acquired business as an integrated unit, focusing on specialisation and on utilizing synergies in the international markets that both companies serve.

Danish Crown revealed that Denmark, Sweden, Poland and the UK to be its natural home markets, leading some to question the acquisition of the German slaughterhouse.

“More than half of Teterower Fleisch’s sales actually take place outside Germany, for example in markets where Danish Crown Beef sees considerable growth potential – including Sweden and southern Europe. So its geographical location is just a starting point for ensuring the supply of good raw materials for all Danish Crown Beef’s markets.”

Teterower Fleisch’s local management team will stay in place as a way of maintaining the company’s strong local connections – but will be supplemented with management resources from Danish Crown Beef.