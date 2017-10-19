Customer safety needs drive product innovation at McCue

The industrial workplace is ever-changing, and as it changes the health and safety demands of the workplace change with it.

Industrial safety expert McCue utilises its armoury of protection products in facilities across the globe – and has done so for decades. But when one high profile customer expressed a need to protect walkways from the potential danger of protruding ground level forklift truck forks, McCue’s R&D team were called into action.

Polyethylene pedestrian barriers are becoming an integral part of intelligent health & safety procedures in facilities. The products organise a facility and segregate pedestrians from moving vehicles. But what about those forklift forks protruding under barriers and onto walkways.

McCue’s R&D team solved the problem by delivering the ultra-strong, multi-functional FlexCore Guard Rail – pictured. The handrails still guide pedestrians and organise a facility, but a reinforced ground level rail with hidden hardware offers an extra strong layer of protection.