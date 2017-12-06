Curapella promises stronger skin barrier with pellamex food supplement

It’s been two weeks since Curapella launched pellamex, its ground-breaking food supplement product for dry, sensitive and eczema prone skin.

At the Royal Society of Medicine, the company listened to award-winning beauty expert Liz Earle MBE talk about how “there is finally a natural, effective alternative for managing eczema”, while many sufferers received their boxes of pellamex and joined Curepella in its battle against dry, sensitive and eczema prone skin.

Following the launch, Curapella were specially invited by the Welsh government to exhibit at Food Matters Live in London, in order to showcase pellamex and represent the best of Welsh food technology and innovation.

But what is so innovative about pellamex? The product concept is simple but ingenious. Supplied in a convenient 25ml sachet, taken daily, it works by targeting and nourishing a key ‘shield’ protein called filaggrin in the outer layer of the skin, and at the same time providing extra Natural Moisturising Factors (NMFs).

Unlike traditional lotions and emollients, pellamex works with your skin’s biology to moisturise and maintain healthy skin from the inside!

“During our research, we found that over the course of a month, this ‘feeding filaggrin’ approach significantly decreased the severity of eczema in adults,” said Dr Neil Gibbs, a dermatology expert, who researched and created the pellamex product.

However, pellamex is not just for those with eczema, as it can also benefit anyone with dry or sensitive skin, as these milder conditions typically have the same root cause as eczema.

Skincare becomes particularly important in the coming winter months. The weather will become colder, the humidity lower, the wind stronger. Roaring fireplaces and idling vehicles lead to higher levels of pollution, which builds-up near the ground in cold weather.

By taking pellamex, your skin barrier will become stronger to protect you against the elements and pollution, while also locking in moisture at the skin’s surface, reducing chapping, itchiness, and cracking associated with winter weather.