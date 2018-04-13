Croxsons support historical-themed York Gin launch

True to their mantra of delivering a “more than packaging” approach, leading glass packaging company, Croxsons, has supplied artisan start-up the York Gin Company with stunning bottle and closure designs to complement the launch of their brand.

The York Gin Company is a new craft gin company making quality spirits in the historic city of York. Using traditional methods to make their classic dry gin in a copper still named Ebor, after the Roman name for York, Eboracum, the self-funded distiller has used Croxsons to supply them with a primary packaging solution that evokes the “solid, reliable and historic” significance of the ancient city.

Croxsons provided square based bottle designs in 700ml, 500ml and 50ml sizes – the latter included in the mix as a visitors’ gift or souvenir option. The weighty bottles help reinforce the quality of the product, whilst matching the overall ‘York’ branding based on the castellated city itself.

