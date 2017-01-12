Crown Holdings introduce metal closures for PET containers

Crown Holdings has introduced new metal closures that are compatible with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) containers.

The new package combination offers weight, efficiency and breakage gains for both brands and consumers whilst maintaining the high-quality aesthetic of glass on store shelves.

Previously, metal closures have seen limited use paired with PET containers due to technical and aesthetic constraints. According to Crown, these new designs are able to maintain a robust seal without compromising the shape or integrity of the container during the manufacturing process.

“There are a number of benefits that result from choosing this metal closure/plastic container combination. For example, for brand owners, products maintain their high quality look on store shelves and support image consistency,” said Dr Daniel Abramowicz, Executive Vice President, Technology and Regulatory Affairs. “Consumers will appreciate that the package is unbreakable and noticeably lighter and easier to transport to and from the supermarket.”

The closures are suitable for use on a variety of PET container sizes and can be fully decorated and applied using the same equipment that is used to secure metal closures to glass containers. They are also compatible with Crown’s existing straight line vacuum equipment.

Reduction in glass breakages and weight also results in considerable savings from a packaging line and transportation standpoint.

Crown said that the package is well suited for products such as jams, tomato sauce, salsa and pickles.