Coveris boosts sustainable PET packaging

Packaging manufacturer Coveris has helped reduce its environmental impact after added a flakes PET module, which has been installed at its factory in Soustons, France.

The module helps reduce virgin material and re-uses plastic PET household waste that is almost entirely recovered from national bottle collection schemes. It then converts the recovered post-consumer hot-washed PET flakes into an rPET material that is suitable for manufacture of food packaging where the food comes into direct contact with the packaging.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has confirmed that the post-consumer rPET flakes processed in the new module are safe for use in all food applications.

Due to a rise in sales volume, the Soustons factor is set to expand its capacity. Coveris said it will invest in two PET thermoforming lines which will be launched this year and one PET extrusion line later this year.