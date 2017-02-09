Coventry MP visits employee-owned city business Kite Packaging

Geoffrey Robinson MP and Craig Humphrey recently visited Employee Owned, Coventry-based, Kite Packaging.

They spent the morning with Kite Managing Partner Gavin Ashe touring the site, meeting employees and getting an overview of the business. They were notably impressed by the company’s set up and the success of Kite Packaging.

Kite Packaging was founded in 2001 as a true Employee-owned business and has worked by the motto, “Customer satisfaction matters so much more when you own the business”. In 2016 Kite were named by the London Stock Exchange as, “One of the top 1000 companies to inspire Britain”, in their annual report.

Throughout its 15 year history, the Group has seen significant growth and has a strong regional branch network across the UK, in the Midlands, Rotherham, Swindon, Letchworth, Sittingbourne and Portsmouth, as well as an Environmental Compliance business and leading e-commerce website.

Mr Robinson and Mr Humphrey were interested to learn the story behind Kite Packaging and how they had grown to become one of the UK’s leading packaging suppliers. The employee ownership philosophy was something that caught their attention and after having a tour of the building and warehouse operation; they were full of praise.

Since opening in 2001, Kite Packaging has always had a base in Coventry and has more than doubled its property footprint. 2016 was another year of significant growth and Kite Packaging were the receivers of many prestigious industry awards.

To find out more information on Kite Packaging and the services they offer, visit www.kitepackaging.co.uk.