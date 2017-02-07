Costa launches UK-wide cup recycling scheme

Coffee cup recycling has been at the forefront of consumer consciousness and industry rhetoric for the better part of a year, and now Costa Coffee has unveiled its anticipated cup recycling scheme.

Aiming to increase the number of takeaway cups recovered and recycled across the country, customers will be encouraged to partake in a new recycling scheme in stores now. The scheme, available in over 2,000 Costa stores nationwide, aims to recover and guarantee the recycling of any paper takeaway cup – from Costa or any of its competitors.

Once deposited at a Costa store, the cups will be collected by Costa team members and stored in cup racks, back of house. Costa will then work alongside its waste partner, Veolia, to transport them to specialist waste processing plants.

The scheme, which is the first of its kind among coffee shop retailers, follows a successful trial which took place across over 45 stores in London and Manchester, during 2016.

Moreover, Costa now offers 25p off a handcrafted hot or cold drink when using a reusable cup at Costa or franchised owned store.

The Coffee chain will also introduce two new, multipurpose, reusable cups available to purchase in stores from April, 2017.