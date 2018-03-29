CoolKit win ‘Best Van Innovation’ title

CoolKit is celebrating after securing the ‘Best Van innovation’ title at the Vans A2Z Awards 2018.

The Burnley-based refrigerated vehicle convertor won the coveted title for their new refrigerated box body, boasting a payload of over 1200kg.

The 18 categories at the awards, organised by Van Fleet World and Vans A2Z, sought to recognise innovative new products and services which cut costs, streamline operations and contribute to safer, more fuel-efficient fleets.

The Best Van Innovation category was open to entries offering advancements brought to the market in the past year, which has demonstrably improved their offering to fleets.

When evaluating different body structures for a customer within the food industry market, CoolKit realised that by adopting methods currently being used on panel vans it was possible to produce a box body vehicle with a better payload than the current industry benchmark.

On the latest fleet of 10 box body vehicles CoolKit achieved an extra 150Kg of load space per vehicle when compared to their closest competitor, with pro-rata reduction on fuel bills, driver bill, road risk and CO2 emissions – therefore reducing the customer’s carbon footprint.

The customer was originally quoted a payload of 1050Kg, but with creativity and use of innovative composite materials, CoolKit delivered an incredible 1201Kg payload per vehicle.

To achieve the payload, CoolKit took inspiration from industries with cutting-edge technologies, such as automotive and aerospace, and turned traditional refrigerated panel van construction on its head.

To reduce unnecessary weight from the vehicles, they took away some heavier elements of the construction without compromising on the strength and quality of the product.

Rupert Gatty, Managing Director of CoolKit, said: “We have challenged ourselves not just to be on par with the competition, but to beat it by some distance. Over the fleet of 10, we have created an extra 1.5 tonne payload.

“We looked at the aerodynamics, minimising the overall height so the vehicle can access areas that might otherwise be height restricted and made the box body look less industrial by concealing the externally mounted refrigeration unit under the vehicle chassis.”

