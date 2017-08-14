Convenience and future trends at Speciality & Fine Food Fair

The time-pressed nation is busy, fanning a growing trend for on-the-go food and drink and meal solutions.

With premium quality a key part of what consumers are looking for, Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2017 is worth slowing down for.

The industry event at Olympia London will be showcasing thousands of new products, many of which have been created with convenience in mind, when the doors open from September 3-5.

From grab boxes of authentic Turkish Delight, mini portions of all natural dressings, snack bars, healthier teas, mini pots of nut butters, gourmet ready meals, and breakfast smoothie bowls.

Event Manager Kara Bowen said: “We are a nation that is ‘on-the-go’ and as a result, consumers are looking for food and drink that is convenient to fit in with their busy lives.

“That doesn’t mean however that nutrition and quality go out of the window. Products have to be healthy and premium quality too, as often they will replace meals.

“We are seeing lots of new launches at Speciality & Fine Food Fair that tap into this growing trend for grab and go; ideal for buyers and decision makers looking to increase their convenience offerings.”

The food fair is also the perfect opportunity to witness what will be shaping the fine food industry in the future.

The Fair’s new Discovery Zone is a real opportunity to uncover what new brands and trends are emerging.

This is a dedicated area for up and coming food and drink businesses which have been trading in the UK for less than 36 months.

Many new products being showcased in the zone this year are focused on health. It’s not just about the ingredients that are in them but what’s not too; with many claiming to have no added sugar, no gluten and no artificial flavours and colours.

Natural food and drink is on trend too, along with a penchant for all things nutty and products featuring flavours from around the globe.

Ms Bowen added: “Buyers and decision makers looking for the latest fine food and drink need look no further than Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2017.

“For those looking for innovative trends and brands breaking through, the new Discovery Zone is a must see.

“From what we are seeing so far, health and wellbeing is heavily influencing the new products being launched this year but luxury, both in terms of ingredients and packaging, is just as important.”