Constantia Flexibles ups production with €6m investment

Constantia Flexibles has invested €6 million in new technology to manufacture film-based flexible packaging at its site in Weiden, Germany.

The company said its investment will enable it to meet growing demand for specialty laminates – such as stand-up pouches – in the confectionery, processed food and processed meat industries.

As part of the investments, the company has installed two blown-film extrusion lines.

One line at the Competence Center Film develops in-house proprietary film formulations that enable efficient production and speed up the time-to-market.

In addition, a second line produces pre-material for the Weiden plant and other film production sites in Europe.

In the coming months, Constantia Flexibles will also integrate an AlOx dual metallizer that will manufacture transparent, high-barrier film products that are catering for the latest consumer trends.