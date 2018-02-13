Constantia Flexibles expands Indian production capacity

Flexible packaging manufacturer, Constantia Flexibles, is expanding its production capacity at its Indian subsidiary Parikh Packaging with a double-digit million euro investment.

Last year, the company broke ground on a new greenfield site close to existing production at Parikh. The site is currently under construction and will be home to a polyethylene blown film extruder, high-definition Flexo printing press and laminators that will produce high barrier laminates that can be fully recycled.

The extra capacity will come on stream in 2019 and will serve the growing demand from leading multinationals in the food and home and personal care industries in India.

The flexible packaging market in India is expected to show double-digit growth in the mid-term, driven by the megatrend urbanization and the expansion of the retail sector.

“Our investment strengthens Parikh Packaging’s credentials as a leading provider of innovation and service to customers in the Indian subcontinent,” said Stefan Grote, Executive Vice President of the Food division at Constantia Flexibles.

“Major FMCGs are demanding the highest level of sustainability for their packaging material and they will have to comply with upcoming Indian Plastic Waste Management (PWM) regulations that promote only fully recyclable flexible packaging.”