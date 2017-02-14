Companies to create new business partnerships through Food East Africa

More than 3,000 industry professionals will converge on the Kenyetta International Convention Centre from 29 November – 1 December 2017 for East Africa’s largest and most prestigious event for the food and beverage industry – Food East Africa.

As well as showcasing exciting new products, services and equipment from 120 businesses from around the globe, the event provides first-class networking opportunities and the chance for attendees to raise their profile, discover all the latest industry trends, forge new business relationships and do deals.

Organised by Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions, Food East Africa will host many of the F&B industry’s key figures alongside other food industry professionals, suppliers and customers in order to provide participants with an exceptional marketing and sales opportunity. The event will also host a number of free-of-charge conferences that will address the market’s challenges, opportunities and solutions.

The F&B retail industry is witnessing a surge in demand among an increasingly wealthy consumer class in Kenya which is expected to maintain resilience in the sector. According to a recent Bloomberg survey, 36% of Kenyans do their grocery shopping in formal retail outlets which is the second highest ratio on the African continent.

Indeed, Kenya is the largest economy in East Africa as well as a major trading hub for a region of 400 million people, and in 2015 was responsible for more than $300 million of consumer-ready food imports.

Direct investment from companies such as Walmart, Carrefour and Botswana’s Choppies reflects an increased international interest in the Kenyan market. This in turn has played a key role in increasing consumer confidence and spending as international brands enter the country to take full advantage of the retailing opportunities.

Jamie Hill, Director, Informa Life Science Group, Africa, said: “After the successful launch of Food Nigeria in 2016, Food East Africa has become a much-anticipated event throughout the industry. Visitors will be able to view, and in many cases see demonstrations of all the new ground-breaking products and equipment currently on the market. There will also be the opportunity to establish long-lasting and lucrative business ties between participants.

“It is appropriate too that this event takes place is Nairobi – the hub of the burgeoning Kenyan economy. The country is looking to position itself as a gateway to the continent, with roughly 45% of its exports by value going to other African nations. Of this, the majority of Kenya’s Africa-bound goods go to fellow East African nations.

“What is more, global and local fast food chains have signalled plans for aggressive expansion in 2017 to build on their entry into major towns around the country this year.”

For more information, please www.food-eastafrica.com.