Colombian palm oil company first certified by RSPO

Colombian agribusiness, Daabon Group, have become the world’s first to be certified under RSPO NEXT, a voluntary add-on module engaging Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) member companies to exceed the its internationally recognised sustainability standard.

RSPO NEXT was developed in response to the increased market commitments for no deforestation, no development on peat, no fires, and no human rights violations.

The six-day, five-man team audit, reviewed Daabon’s four palm oil estates in Northern Colombia and included certification of the 122 smallholder farms who supply the mill, for compliance with RSPO NEXT requirements, as an add-on to the RSPO Principles and Criteria evaluation.

The additional criteria are applicable at an organisation-wide level, including; investments, joint ventures, and the organisation’s wider supply base.

Daabon group’s oil palm plantation of circa 9,950 hectares (ha), has been certified according to RSPO Principles and Criteria since 2010, producing ‘Identity Preserved’ sustainable palm oil since then.

Daabon commenced their additional RSPO NEXT auditing process in January 2017 by third party, independent, certification body, Control Union Certifications.

CEO Manuel Julian Dávila said: “This achievement reconfirms Daabon’s commitment to sustainability and RSPO. We are especially proud to be the first group globally, together with our 122 small farmers, to show that RSPO NEXT Certification is challenging, but doable, also for smallholders.”

Datuk Darrel Webber, CEO of RSPO, added: “It is a demonstration of the great momentum we are seeing from RSPO members in the Latin American palm oil market, where output of certified sustainable palm oil is growing.”

RSPO NEXT is based on a commensurate effort principle, which requires additional requirements also for the buyers of the RSPO NEXT credits in the market. RSPO NEXT credits will take place on RSPO PalmTrace platform via online bidding or Off Market Deals (OMD).